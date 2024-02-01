GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUDHF opened at C$6.14 on Thursday. GUD has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.14.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

