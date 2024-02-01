Gwenn Hansen Sells 2,334 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $18,648.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,402 shares in the company, valued at $290,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.