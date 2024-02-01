H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,661,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

About H.I.S.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.