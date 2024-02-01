Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of HAE opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

