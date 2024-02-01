Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

HLIT stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 748,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

