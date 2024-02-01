Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,095,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,338 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.64.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

