Haywood Securities Comments on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

KRR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE KRR opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.39. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

