HC Wainwright Weighs in on CalciMedica, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALC)

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CalciMedica in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($14.64) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($8.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

CalciMedica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CALC stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CalciMedica news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 936,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,119. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

