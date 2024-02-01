HC Wainwright Weighs in on Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($13.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($14.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

