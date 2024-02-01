Head to Head Review: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,328.82 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -3.70 Palisade Bio $250,000.00 22.23 -$14.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99% Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,359.55%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics



Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Palisade Bio



Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

