Head-To-Head Review: NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. NNN REIT pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

NNN REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38 New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NNN REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

NNN REIT presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NNN REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 9.52 $334.63 million $2.13 18.94 New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 2.75 -$298.61 million ($1.86) -4.22

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 47.67% 9.33% 4.64% New York Mortgage Trust -52.78% 1.46% 0.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NNN REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

