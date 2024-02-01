Head to Head Survey: Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CION Investment and Gores Holdings IX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $65.22 million 9.32 $50.14 million $0.99 11.31 Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $16.05 million N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CION Investment and Gores Holdings IX, as provided by MarketBeat.

CION Investment currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Gores Holdings IX.

Volatility and Risk

CION Investment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings IX has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Gores Holdings IX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 21.85% 12.56% 5.75% Gores Holdings IX N/A -97.91% 4.22%

Summary

CION Investment beats Gores Holdings IX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

