Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

