Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Herc by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $147.46 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.