Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.54 on Thursday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.27.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

