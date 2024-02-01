Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

HIBB stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

