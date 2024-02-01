High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10.

