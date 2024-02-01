Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.18.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,477,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

