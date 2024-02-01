HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Further Reading

