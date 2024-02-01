Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Trading 2.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $342.60 and last traded at $341.75. 54,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 337,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.56.
The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hubbell Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Hubbell
In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Hubbell Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
