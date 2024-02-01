Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HYFM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.94. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.