Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SMFG stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

