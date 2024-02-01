Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in News by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in News by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in News by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.