Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,597 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

