Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

