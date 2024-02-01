Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,058 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

