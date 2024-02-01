Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,551.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,401.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

