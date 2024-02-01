Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $2,110,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

