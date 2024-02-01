Ieq Capital LLC Invests $164,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

