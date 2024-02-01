Ieq Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.