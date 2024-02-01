Ieq Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.