Ieq Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

