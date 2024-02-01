Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

