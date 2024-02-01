Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.