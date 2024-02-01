Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 115.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 865,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

