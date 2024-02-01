Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.20. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.