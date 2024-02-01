Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
