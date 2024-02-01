Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE YMM opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

