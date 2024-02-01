Ieq Capital LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $12,000,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

