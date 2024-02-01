IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMCD Price Performance

IMDZF stock opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. IMCD has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

