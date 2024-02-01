Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Insider Purchases £17,200 in Stock

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($21,866.26).

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market cap of £355.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

