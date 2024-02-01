InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $23.69 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

