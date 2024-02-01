Insider Buying: Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,712.94).
Empire Metals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of EEE stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.64. Empire Metals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18).
Empire Metals Company Profile
