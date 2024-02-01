Insider Buying: Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,712.94).

Empire Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EEE stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.64. Empire Metals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

