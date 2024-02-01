Insider Buying: ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Buys £9,600 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) insider Lee Tappenden bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,204.42).

On Friday, January 12th, Lee Tappenden bought 171,268 shares of ProCook Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £47,955.04 ($60,964.96).

Shares of ProCook Group stock opened at GBX 32.05 ($0.41) on Thursday. ProCook Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -801.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

