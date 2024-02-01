Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,357.23).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,176 ($14.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,890.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.36).

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.33) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,300 ($16.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.53) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 1,250 ($15.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.38).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

