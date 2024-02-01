Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 230 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

