Insider Selling: Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Insider Sells £136,800 in Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($173,913.04).

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

BEG opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.56 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.87.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.33) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

