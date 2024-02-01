Insider Selling: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Sells 62,000 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.39), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,310,450.04).

Bioventix Stock Up 1.2 %

LON BVXP opened at GBX 4,375 ($55.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,931.31. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,402 ($43.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,500 ($57.21). The company has a market capitalization of £228.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2,768.99 and a beta of 0.40.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

