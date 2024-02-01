Insider Selling: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Sells $25,875.36 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

