Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CAO Sells $30,912.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

